3 people charged following Monday hotel shooting

As a 22-year-old woman remained in critical condition at a local hospital, Columbia Police charged 2 adults and a juvenile in connection to the early Monday morning shooting at a Columbia hotel off I-77 that put her there.
The victim was shot multiple times in the upper body during a robbery by 3 people who, police believe, were strangers to her, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
Devonte Anderson, 22, was picked up at the North Main Street library on Wednesday afternoon, police said. He was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.
Anderson’s two alleged conspirators, Aaron Brown, 18, and a 16-year-old who was not named because of age, were charged with attempted armed robbery and conspiracy.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Monday morning at the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Exchange Boulevard off Garners Ferry Road.
Comments