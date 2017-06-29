Suspected burglars caught on video, now authorities want them in jail

Lexington county authorities released the surveillance video from a home that was burglarized earlier this month.
*knock - knock*— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 29, 2017
"Who's there?"
We need to find out who's there. If you know these guys, call @sccrime at 888-Crime-SC. #LCSDnews #LESM pic.twitter.com/e3MPip4lEK
The theft of electronics and a firearm happened on June 16 at a home in Gaston.
If you can help- the sheriff’s department identify these two men, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
