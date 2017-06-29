Screen shot of home owner’s surveillance video taken June 16th as Gaston home.
Screen shot of home owner’s surveillance video taken June 16th as Gaston home. video provided by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
Screen shot of home owner’s surveillance video taken June 16th as Gaston home. video provided by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

June 29, 2017 6:50 PM

Suspected burglars caught on video, now authorities want them in jail

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Lexington county authorities released the surveillance video from a home that was burglarized earlier this month.

The theft of electronics and a firearm happened on June 16 at a home in Gaston.

If you can help- the sheriff’s department identify these two men, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

