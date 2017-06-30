Police along East Coast search for armed, dangerous man wanted in Richland County

Law enforcement agencies along the East Coast are searching for a suspect wanted in several break-ins in Richland County, officials said Friday.
Christopher Pascale, 38, is being sought after a residence and a business near Columbia were broken into earlier this year, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Pascale is wanted on larceny and burglary charges. Deputies said he is armed and dangerous.
Deputies believe Pascale might be in the area, but could be with family in Lake Worth, Fla., or in Nyak, N.Y., authorities said. He is described as a 5-foot-5, 185-pound white male with light brown hair, facial hair.
He is wanted in connection to a May 17 burglary at 1510 Leesburg Road. Investigators say Pascale broke into the residence while the victim was sleeping and stole a single-barrel shotgun and a World War II rifle.
The victim woke up during the crime and scared away the intruder, according to the sheriff’s news release.
The next day, deputies were called to a break-in at a dry cleaning business at 1601 Leesburg Road. They found evidence that the intruder entered through a sliding glass door.
The store was ransacked and cash was stolen from the register, the release stated.
Columbia police also are seeking Pascale on five charges; three involve burglaries and two involve grand larcenies.
Deputies reported an unnamed second suspect has been arrested and charged by the sheriff’s department and Columbia police.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward.
Comments