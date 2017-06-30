Two Notch Road TD Bank robbed, robber sought

Richland County deputies released surveillance images Friday of a midafternoon Two Notch Road bank robbery.
Just before 3 p.m., a man walked into the TD Bank at 1000 Two Notch Road and handed the teller a note demanding cash, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
The robber is described as a black man, of medium build, with full facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, white T-shirt and carrying a black shoulder bag.
Deputies are calling this an armed robbery, but no information about a weapon was released.
If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments