Surveillance photos of bank robbery suspect, June 30, 2017, at the TD Bank at 1000 Two Notch Road
Crime & Courts

Two Notch Road TD Bank robbed, robber sought

By Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

June 30, 2017 4:53 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County deputies released surveillance images Friday of a midafternoon Two Notch Road bank robbery.

Just before 3 p.m., a man walked into the TD Bank at 1000 Two Notch Road and handed the teller a note demanding cash, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

The robber is described as a black man, of medium build, with full facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, white T-shirt and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Deputies are calling this an armed robbery, but no information about a weapon was released.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

