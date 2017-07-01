Zayvone Tornell Green
July 01, 2017

One person charged, another shot in the rear after alleged theft of watch and cell phone

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A Columbia man was charged with larceny while his friend was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the “buttocks and hand,” after a private meeting to buy a watch went bad Thursday night.

Zayvone Tornell Green,19, and a friend went to 3600 Falling Springs Road Thursday night ostensibly to buy a $1,000 watch from two men they were meeting there, Columbia Police said in a news release.

Green allegedly stole the watch and a cell phone and fled the scene. Green’s friend was shot “twice in the buttocks and hand” by one of the victims while fleeing, the victims said when they called 9-1-1.

Officers arriving to investigate administered first aid to the shooting victim, who was not identified publicly, and went in search of Green.

Green was found “hiding in a closet’ in an apartment located at 3642 Falling Springs Road, police said.

DDivsYvW0AAzjUg
Columbia police were on the scene of a shooting Thursday night and Friday morning on Falling Springs Road.
Columbia Police Department Twitter

The 5th circuit solicitor’s office was considering whether charges against the man who shot Green’s friend were warranted, the news release stated.

Green was being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center Friday night.

