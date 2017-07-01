1 person shot outside Broad River Road club early Saturday morning

Two people sat in separate cars outside a Richland County nightclub early Saturday morning.
One of them shot at the other.
Now, one person is in the hospital and another is being sought by sheriff’s investigators.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. outside the Vault club at 3106 Broad River Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Parkridge and then to Palmetto Health Richland hospital/
It’s not yet clear what prompted the shooting or who is responsible.
The condition of the victim was not available Saturday morning.
Sheriff’s investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for the shooting. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments