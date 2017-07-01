Pedestrian charged after being struck by car on Forest Drive

Columbia Police investigators determined that the man struck by a car on Forest Drive Friday night was responsible for the accident because he was intoxicated and walked into the road.
Kenneth Benton, 53, was charged with being in the roadway unlawfully. The driver of the vehicle that struck him will not be charged, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
The accident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. near 5300 Forest Drive.
Benton continued to be treated at a local hospital for multiple injuries including broken bones, police said.
