Arrest made in vandalism of more than 100 Columbia gravesites

A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of more than 100 gravesites that left families in tears on Sunday.
Justin Scott Beach, 24, is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of vandalizing graves or burial grounds. He’ll likely face a bond hearing later this morning.
Beach is accused of vandalizing graves at the Greenlawn Memorial Park between Saturday night and Sunday morning. No additional information related to his arrest was immediately available.
Staffers at the cemetery found on Sunday multiple American flags placed at some of the gravesites had been pulled up and apparently thrown. Others were placed in vases upside down, and some appeared to have been shredded. Red, white and blue tatters were seen around one portion of the cemetery.
Other graves had flowers and American flags shredded, vases were dislodged and debris was thrown throughout several sections in the cemetery. The general manager of the cemetery said Sunday it looked like a “mini-tornado” had made it through some sections of the grounds.
Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this story.
GREENLAWN MEMORIAL PARK’s PLAN TO ADDRESS VANDALISM AND THANK COMMUNITY
In a press release Sunday night, cemetery management announced that it will replace the vases and flowers damaged or destroyed in the vandalism and host a cookout for the community.
On Saturday, July 8, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., family members can pick out new flowers and American flags at the cemetery and join with the greater community at a cookout.
From 11:00 - 2:00 p.m., the park will play host to a community cookout to express thanks and appreciation to families and members of the community “who have shown tremendous kindness in their efforts to assist in the restoration of the memorial park.”
People who with to donate funds to the cost of replacing the flowers are asked to check the Greenlawn Memorial Park Facebook page as plans are still being coordinated.
