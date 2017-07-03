Investigators are searching for the driver of a stolen El Camino that has been “all over the place” in recent weeks.
Crime & Courts

July 03, 2017

This stolen El Camino has been ‘all over the place.’ Do you know its driver?

Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

Lexington County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a stolen vehicle.

Someone has been driving a stolen El Camino pickup “all over the place in recent weeks,” according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. It has been spotted along U.S. 321 and Glenn Road.

The pickup was stolen from the 3600 block of Delree Street in West Columbia on June 18. It was used the following day by two men who attempted to steal a trailer, a post by the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone who can identify the driver of the vehicle is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

