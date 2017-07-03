Four injured in shooting at SC bar

Four people were injured during a shooting at a Greenwood bar early Sunday.
Two men and two women were injured at the RajN’ Rooster after shots were fired at the bar early Sunday morning, according a post by the Greenwood Police Department. No one suffered life-threatening injuries and all have been released from the hospital, the post said.
Officers found several shell casings from a handgun when they arrived. The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments