July 03, 2017 10:03 AM

Four injured in shooting at SC bar

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C.

Four people were injured during a shooting at a Greenwood bar early Sunday.

Two men and two women were injured at the RajN’ Rooster after shots were fired at the bar early Sunday morning, according a post by the Greenwood Police Department. No one suffered life-threatening injuries and all have been released from the hospital, the post said.

Officers found several shell casings from a handgun when they arrived. The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department.

