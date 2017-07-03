Kison Levar Walters, 37.
Crime & Courts

July 03, 2017

Man arrested in connection with armed bank robbery

Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Richland County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery of a bank on Monday in Northeast Richland County.

Kison Levar Walters, 37, was arrested just before 3 p.m., said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He is facing charges of armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal, Wilson said.

Walters is facing charges in connection with the armed robbery that took place just before 1 p.m. Monday at the South State Bank at 2010 Clemson Road near the intersection of HardScrabble Road.

Wilson said the man gave the teller a note demanding cash, but did not say if he made off with any money.

Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this story.

