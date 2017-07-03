SC hotel owner accused of withholding taxes from the state

A Myrtle Beach hotel owner was arrested Monday under accusations of failing to file sales and accommodations tax returns.
Esta Lewis Hucks, owner of the Sea Nymph Motel, was arrested by South Carolina Department of Revenue investigators, according to a release from the Department of Revenue.
Hucks is charged with seven counts of failure to file sales and accommodations tax returns and one count of operating a business without a retail license. In 2009, Hucks pleaded guilty and was convicted of two counts of failing to file sales tax returns for this same motel, according to the release.
The motel’s gross sales from August 2010 through tax year 2016 totaled $181,192, according to the Department of Revenue. Investigators say Hucks did not file state sales and accommodations tax returns for that time period.
Hucks admitted to knowingly collecting sales and accommodations taxes and failing to file the tax returns, according to the release.
The SCDOR revoked the motel’s retail license in March 2015 for failing to file sales tax returns. Hucks was advised of the penalties for operating the business without a retail license, but investigators say she continued to do so.
Hucks is currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center. If convicted of her charges, she faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to one year in prison per count of failure to file sales tax and a fine up to $200 or up to 30 days in jail for operating without a business license.
