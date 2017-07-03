Anthony Jkwan Briggs
Anthony Jkwan Briggs Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Jkwan Briggs Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Courts

July 03, 2017 5:48 PM

SC man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor teen boys

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a Chesnee man June 30 in connection with illicit activities with minor teenage boys.

Anthony Briggs, 22 was charged with Criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or Attempt-victim under 16 years-Third degree, Sexual exploitation of a minor-First degree, Sexual exploitation of a minor-Second degree, Disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age – two counts, Disseminating material to a minor 12 years or younger and Impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Briggs was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and will be prosecuted by the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office and S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Anyone with information about any illicit activities regarding Briggs is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cemetery vandalism brings community together

Cemetery vandalism brings community together 1:29

Cemetery vandalism brings community together
American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 0:53

American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery
Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story? 1:12

Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos