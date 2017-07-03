SC man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor teen boys

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a Chesnee man June 30 in connection with illicit activities with minor teenage boys.
Anthony Briggs, 22 was charged with Criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or Attempt-victim under 16 years-Third degree, Sexual exploitation of a minor-First degree, Sexual exploitation of a minor-Second degree, Disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age – two counts, Disseminating material to a minor 12 years or younger and Impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Briggs was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and will be prosecuted by the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office and S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Anyone with information about any illicit activities regarding Briggs is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
