Crime & Courts

July 04, 2017 9:49 AM

Two held hostage in Richland County during armed standoff

By Cynthia Roldán and Bristow Marchant

croldan@thestate.com, bmarchant@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Two people were freed and a man was arrested after Richland County Sheriff’s deputies ended a hostage situation in Dentsville on Tuesday.

Valentino Hammonds, 31, has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon during a violent crime, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the agency.

Wilson said alcohol was involved when the people inside the house on the 6600 block of Two Notch Road got into a dispute and shots were fired. around 5 a.m. Inside of the home, there were a man and a woman in addition to a man armed with a handgun, Wilson said.

Around 8:30 a.m., a special response team entered into the home and arrested Hammonds. None of the hostages had major injuries, Wilson said.

