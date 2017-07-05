Man shot in Columbia in lower body, police say

A man was shot and injured during an early Wednesday morning incident in Columbia.
The Columbia Police Department announced through a post on social media around just after 3 a.m., that officers were investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue. That’s where a man was shot in the lower body, said Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for the agency. Additional information related to the man’s injuries was not immediately available.
The department’s post included a picture that appears to show Park Street off Elmwood Avenue closed off to traffic. Park Street is a block away from Assembly Street.
It’s unclear if this shooting is related to one the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating that took place around 4:30 a.m.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments