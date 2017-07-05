Columbia Police investigate shooting off Elmwood Avenue on Wednesday.
Columbia Police investigate shooting off Elmwood Avenue on Wednesday. Courtesy of the Columbia Police Department.
Columbia Police investigate shooting off Elmwood Avenue on Wednesday. Courtesy of the Columbia Police Department.

Crime & Courts

July 05, 2017 6:24 AM

Man shot in Columbia in lower body, police say

Posted by Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A man was shot and injured during an early Wednesday morning incident in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department announced through a post on social media around just after 3 a.m., that officers were investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue. That’s where a man was shot in the lower body, said Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for the agency. Additional information related to the man’s injuries was not immediately available.

The department’s post included a picture that appears to show Park Street off Elmwood Avenue closed off to traffic. Park Street is a block away from Assembly Street.

It’s unclear if this shooting is related to one the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating that took place around 4:30 a.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cemetery vandalism brings community together

Cemetery vandalism brings community together 1:29

Cemetery vandalism brings community together
American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 0:53

American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery
Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story? 1:12

Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos