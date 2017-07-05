Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Richland County

A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after he was shot in the lower body, according to sheriff’s officials.
Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Spinx gas station at 1619 Decker Boulevard near Percival Road around 4:30 a.m., said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the agency. It was unclear if the man found shot in the lower body was shot at that location or elsewhere.
The man, whose name has not been released, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, Wilson said. Investigators are working to determine who is responsible for the shooting, he added.
Wilson said it was too early to tell if the shooting was related to a different one Columbia Police is investigating that took place around 3 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán
