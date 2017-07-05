Jimmy Causey
Jimmy Causey Photo provided by the SC Department of Corrections
Jimmy Causey Photo provided by the SC Department of Corrections

Convicted kidnapper from Richland Co. escapes from state prison in Ridgeville

South Carolina prison authorities are on the lookout for Jimmy Causey, sentenced to life for kidnaping, after he escaped from the Lieber Correctional Facility in Ridgeville today.

Causey escaped around 1:55 p.m., the department of corrections said in a news release. Causey is serving a life sentence for 3 counts of kidnapping following convictin in February, 2004.

This is his second escape from a state institution.

He was given 10 additional years in 2012 after an escape, online state prison records indicate.

If you have information about Causey’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-877-349-2130

