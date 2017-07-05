Richland sheriff to determine if deputy to be rehired after acquittal

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is deciding if it will rehire a former deputy who was found not guilty last month of domestic violence.
A Lexington County jury on June 20 determined that William Carlson, 33, did not commit third-degree criminal domestic violence against his wife, according to his attorney, James Snell. Carlson was arrested Dec. 7 after an incident at their home near Red Bank.
Carlson had been a deputy with Richland County for five years, his attorney said. Carlson was terminated by the agency after his arrest.
“At this time, Sheriff (Leon) Lott states that we will look into the case and determine if he is to be rehired,” Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis said Wednesday.
