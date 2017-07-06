Marianne and Robert W. Hendrix
Marianne and Robert W. Hendrix Photos provided by the Sumter County Sheriff's Department
Marianne and Robert W. Hendrix Photos provided by the Sumter County Sheriff's Department

Crime & Courts

July 06, 2017 3:07 PM

$180K worth of pot from Washington state seized in Sumter County

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

SUMTER, SC

A husband and wife in Sumter County were charged with trafficking marijuana after 63 pounds of pot worth an estimated $180,000 was seized, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Robert W. Hendrix, 59, and Marianne Hendrix, 61, of Dalzell were arrested after authorities developed information during an ongoing investigation that a large quantity of marijuana would be brought into Sumter County at a specific time and place.

The Hendrixes are believed major players in the marijuana business in the area, Bell said.

If convicted they could each be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison plus a fine.

The pot originated in Washington state, said sheriff’s department spokesman Ken Bell.

Although the use of marijuana by adults was legalized in Washington state, it is illegal to take marijuana outside the state, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board says online. The sale of legal marijuana in Washington state is also limited to state-licensed stores and limited to 1 ounce.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cemetery vandalism brings community together

Cemetery vandalism brings community together 1:29

Cemetery vandalism brings community together
American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 0:53

American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery
Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story? 1:12

Is Columbia political blogger going to jail for not revealing sources on a story?

View More Video