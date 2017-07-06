$180K worth of pot from Washington state seized in Sumter County

A husband and wife in Sumter County were charged with trafficking marijuana after 63 pounds of pot worth an estimated $180,000 was seized, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Robert W. Hendrix, 59, and Marianne Hendrix, 61, of Dalzell were arrested after authorities developed information during an ongoing investigation that a large quantity of marijuana would be brought into Sumter County at a specific time and place.
The Hendrixes are believed major players in the marijuana business in the area, Bell said.
If convicted they could each be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison plus a fine.
The pot originated in Washington state, said sheriff’s department spokesman Ken Bell.
Although the use of marijuana by adults was legalized in Washington state, it is illegal to take marijuana outside the state, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board says online. The sale of legal marijuana in Washington state is also limited to state-licensed stores and limited to 1 ounce.
