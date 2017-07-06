Ekelo Simon (on left) and Tyrone Fleming
Ekelo Simon (on left) and Tyrone Fleming Photos provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
Ekelo Simon (on left) and Tyrone Fleming Photos provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Crime & Courts

July 06, 2017 7:01 PM

Two men wanted for stealing 39 handguns in custody

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Two men wanted for breaking into a sporting goods store on July 4th and making off with 39 handguns were arrested by Lexington County detectives in Sumter County on Thursday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

JCoutdoors2
Photos provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Tyrone Jerome Fleming, 19, and Ekelo Simon, 20, both of Sumter, are accused of stealing handguns worth more than $10,000 from the JC’s Outdoors.

“We’ve recovered some of the guns,” but the search by local and federal agents continued for the other missing weapons, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Fleming and Simon allegedly visited the the Gilbert store the day before the break-in.

Fleming was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on charged of grand larceny, second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Simon was pending transfer to Lexington County at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on the charge of obstruction of justice. He faces the same charges as his alleged co-conspirator when he gets to Lexington County, Koon said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Richland investigator recalls tracking 'very violent' SC inmate after first escape

Richland investigator recalls tracking 'very violent' SC inmate after first escape 1:25

Richland investigator recalls tracking 'very violent' SC inmate after first escape
Cemetery vandalism brings community together 1:29

Cemetery vandalism brings community together
American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery 0:53

American flags displaced, flowers shredded after vandals hit more than 100 gravesites at SC cemetery

View More Video