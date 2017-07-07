Woman injured in shooting dies, investigators search for murder suspect

A woman shot in the head was placed in a wheel chair and left at a hospital by her boyfriend, authorities said Friday.
Mayra Sanchez, 20, died from her injuries at Palmetto Health Richland after being shot some time between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Sanchez’ boyfriend – identified as Albertus Lewis, 24 – has been arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on charges of obstruction of justice. Additional charges will be filed against Lewis by the Columbia Police Department, according to the sheriff’s department.
Lewis is accused of driving Sanchez to the hospital, placing her in a wheel chair and leaving her there before fleeing, said Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s deparment. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said investigators are following up on tips but need more information. Anyone who can help is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Sanchez’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of her funeral.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
