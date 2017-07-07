Curtis Levar Hunter died as the result of the fire at 1323 Lyon Street.
Curtis Levar Hunter died as the result of the fire at 1323 Lyon Street. Photo from the Columbia Fire Department twitter account
Curtis Levar Hunter died as the result of the fire at 1323 Lyon Street. Photo from the Columbia Fire Department twitter account

Crime & Courts

July 07, 2017 2:38 PM

Man who died in Lyon Street house fire identified

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A house fire on Lyon Street on July 5th claimed the life of a 62-year-old man, the Richland County coroner’s office said Friday.

Curtis Levar Hunter of 1323 Lyon Street died from smoke inhalation and burns suffered in the fire, said coroner Gary Watts.

The blaze broke out in the house off North Millwood Avenue between 11 p.m. and midnight on July 5th. Hunter died at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital at 12:29 p.m., Watts said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons

Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons 4:53

Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons
SC escape captured in Texas 5:47

SC escape captured in Texas
Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape 5:47

Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape

View More Video