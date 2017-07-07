Man who died in Lyon Street house fire identified

A house fire on Lyon Street on July 5th claimed the life of a 62-year-old man, the Richland County coroner’s office said Friday.
Curtis Levar Hunter of 1323 Lyon Street died from smoke inhalation and burns suffered in the fire, said coroner Gary Watts.
The blaze broke out in the house off North Millwood Avenue between 11 p.m. and midnight on July 5th. Hunter died at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital at 12:29 p.m., Watts said.
The fire remains under investigation by the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department.
