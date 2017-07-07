8-year-old testifies she was forced to watch a man strangle her great-grandmother

The testimony of an 8-year-old who told Richland County jurors that she was forced to watch her great-grandmother be strangled has helped send a man to prison for the rest of his life.

James Heyward Photo provided by the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

The child testified during a six-day trial that ended Monday with the conviction of James Heyward, also known as Abdul Muslim, in the death of Alice Tollison, the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office announced Friday.

The child told jurors how she walked into a room at Tollison’s home during a robbery on Oct. 11, 2015. The 8-year-old said a man, who she identified in court as Heyward, told her to sit on a kitchen chair.

The intruder put down a gun on a table and made the child watch the final moments of her 76-year-old grandmother’s life, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

Heyward put the child in a hallway closet while he ransacked the home for money and jewelry, prosecutors said. He took her out of the closet, bound her hands and feet with wire and forced the child into the closet again.

Still bound, the child managed to get to a phone and called 911.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators found Heyward’s fingerprints throughout the Edgewater Drive house, prosecutors said. They also found his DNA under Tollison’s fingernails and on her neck.

Heyward was found guilty of murder, first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, armed robbery and other crimes, the prosecution said.

Circuit Court Judge Knox McMahon sentenced Heyward to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tollison’s slaying reverberated through the local law enforcement community.

She was a member of H.O.P.E., or Helping Our Precious Elderly. It is a Sheriff’s Department program aimed at helping elderly residents. Program Capt. Bill Brown said at the time the HOPE team was hit hard by her death.

H.O.P.E. serves more than 600 residents and is coordinated by retired law enforcement members, according to the Sheriff’s Department website. H.O.P.E. coordinators call and visit residents each month. Volunteers make weekly calls.

“(She was) a very sweet lady with a sweet spirit,” Brown said. “A lot of times we (thought) we were going over to check on her, but looking back on it, very easily you can see that oftentimes she was checking on us. She was always there to do something for somebody else.”