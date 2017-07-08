Crime & Courts

July 08, 2017 10:07 AM

Richland deputies investigate shooting that left man injured in lower body

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A man was rushed to the hospital after deputies found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Friday.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday around 11 p.m., to a call of shots fired in the 3600 block of Ranch Road off Decker Boulevard. That’s where deputies found a man shot in the lower body, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the agency.

The man was rushed to Palmetto Health Richland hospital for treatment. No additional information concerning the shooting was available.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

