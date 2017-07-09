Crime & Courts

July 09, 2017 1:51 PM

SC man tells police he shot an arrow at would-be intruder

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL, SC

A Rock Hill man said he chased off a would-be intruder with a bow and arrow Friday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Keith Drive just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The complainant said he saw a man trying to break into his house, so he “ran and got a bow and arrow from the corner of his living room and fired an arrow” at the suspect as he ran away, the report says.

Deputies said they didn’t see any fingerprints or sign of forced entry at the scene. There was an arrow stuck in the dirt near the back of the house, the report says.

Deputies said they also responded to the man’s house Monday after a report of “a prowler trying to look inside of his windows,” but no suspects were found, the report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SC escape captured in Texas

SC escape captured in Texas 5:47

SC escape captured in Texas
Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape 5:47

Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape
Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons 4:53

Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons

View More Video