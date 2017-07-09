Bond set for suspect in ‘Live PD’ chase that left Richland Co. deputies in ‘disbelief’

Bond was set for the man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a high-speed chase before crashing his car and fighting with a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy while holding his 2-year-old daughter.

Bryan Allan Martin, 22, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, assault while resisting arrest, unlawful conduct toward a child, driving under suspension-third offense and simple possession of marijuana. Martin’s bond was set at $100,000, according to a report on wistv.com. In addition to the $100,000 bond on the main charges, he also faces nearly $3,000 in other bonds for lesser offenses, according to a report on wltx.com.

The sensational series of events was all captured on film for “Live PD,” a documentary series on A&E network that follows law enforcement agencies around the country with cameras and airs live on Friday and Saturday nights.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, after deputies responded to a disturbance and a report of gunshots on the 100 block of Furwood Circle, according to public information officer Lt. Curtis Wilson. Martin, left the scene, prompting the high-speed chase. Wilson said deputies didn’t know a child was in the vehicle.

“It’s disbelief. How could he endanger his child,” Wilson said Sunday, adding Martin and the child were transported to an area hospital for treatment. “The child is fine and was turned over to family members. Martin was fine and was turned over to Alvin S. Glenn (Detention Center).”

Wilson said the feedback the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has received in its handling of the incident has been positive.

During Saturday’s show, Deputy Chris Mastrianni is seen pursuing a small SUV down Monticello Road and onto North Main Street, telling dispatch that the chase is reaching speeds of 75 and then 90 mph as the cars whiz past Interstate 20 and onto North Main Street.

Mastrianni follows the car onto Elmore Street, where it crashes and overturns.

“Don’t you move! Get on the ground!” Mastrianni shouts to the driver, who crawls out of the overturned car with a toddler girl in his arms.

The barefoot man struggles with Mastrianni. While holding and, at times, slinging the toddler around, he fights with Mastrianni, who repeatedly yells, “That’s your baby!” and “Let go of the baby!”

Mastrianni eventually wrestles the man to the ground and gets him to let go of the little girl, who stands up while the suspect continues to wrestle with Mastrianni a few feet away.

The deputy holds the suspect to the ground and calls for additional officers to help handcuff him.

Moments later, after the man has been arrested, Mastrianni is heard saying, “It’s OK. It’s OK. … I’m worried about her now.” The camera then shows the deputy carrying the toddler, her head resting on his shoulder.

Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this report.