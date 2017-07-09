Reaction to wild ‘Live PD’ chase, fight involving suspect holding 2-year-old daughter

Thank you to everyone that has reached out to me with so much love and support about last night. It was a long night and everyone is safe. — Chris Mastrianni (@MastrianniChris) July 9, 2017

I've done a lot of live television but tonights #livepd was definitely one of the most emotionally draining. Ever. https://t.co/MqWT0kqGpQ — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) July 9, 2017

Police face events like that everyday. What can we do to help them? How do we show them our love? How can we volunteer to prevent events.. — Kassy Alia (@kassy_alia) July 9, 2017

Thoughts: how do we lift each other up? I can't imagine facing the #livepd events of last night & act like today is another normal day. — Kassy Alia (@kassy_alia) July 9, 2017

I ❤️the stuffed animals @MastrianniChris carries in his trunk & I ❤️ that he offers one to this little girl who just went thru hell. #LivePD pic.twitter.com/Ot6Fihp3qA — Janet Thorpe (@JaNut0827) July 9, 2017

#LivePD after last night ..man I tell you...@MastrianniChris needs a raise for real!!!! Difficult situation ..split second decisions!! — Mrdrock (@Mrdrock) July 9, 2017

I can only imagine if Chris's wife was watching. Thank u to her for letting him serve and protect #LivePD #Mastrianni #Hero #Angel — Tina Robertson (@TinaRobert65) July 9, 2017

THIS MAN NEEDS A MEDAL!! Sr. Dep. Chris Mastrianni you are the man! Fight of your life and you handled it! @RCSD #LivePD pic.twitter.com/NUfcAZQEin — America Rising (@qith8n) July 9, 2017

#LivePD Chris Mastrianni has my vote for the Damm Best Officer award of the night — Catherine Bevis (@BevisCatherine) July 9, 2017

What has been overlooked about tonight situation is that Chris Mastrianni brought the little girl a teddy bear. ALL HEART! #LivePD — Doug Keating (@Dougleaffan) July 9, 2017

Chris Mastrianni you are a great stand up cop and a great person! Your actions awesome tonight! #LivePD — Janice Hedrick (@JaniceHedrick3) July 9, 2017

Intense situation with the man who flipped his car and that baby. Chris Mastrianni & Kevin Lawrence are amazing officer's! #LivePD — Heidi (@heidiloveslifel) July 9, 2017

Ok I know I already said this but I have so much respect for Kevin Lawrence and Chris Mastrianni #LIVEPD — cass (@cassidy__leighh) July 9, 2017

@FanpageLivepd love @chrismastrianni! Amazing Officer... Tough when needed and caring and sweet on the flip side. God bless you! — Cher Ann (@cheranneber1) June 25, 2017

Again thanks to everyone who watched Live PD tonight! It was intense! — Tom Morris Jr. (@TomMorrisJr1) July 9, 2017

"The day that I stop learning in this profession is the day that I'll give it up." - #KLaw #LivePD — Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) July 9, 2017

@MastrianniChris gotta say what you did in that situation with that child was amazing and brave. You are a true hero.#LivePD — pheonixrising (@Darkpheonix36) July 9, 2017

That was one of the most heart pounding moments ever on #LivePD @OfficialLivePD — Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) July 9, 2017

Having a hard time getting over that intense situation with the baby. I can't imagine how Chris Mastrianni & Kevin Lawrence feel. #LivePD — Liz Pizzi (@pizzi82) July 9, 2017

Whoever this female #LivePD Crew member is, Thank you for stepping up and going in to get the baby! Bravo! ❤ @OfficialLivePD pic.twitter.com/FgyEUYbbWF — Rogue (@Rogue_Leia) July 9, 2017

Can we get this man a Medal of Honor or something?! #LivePD SERIOUSLY one of the best cops I've ever seen. @MastrianniChris pic.twitter.com/qjYQXr4ayG — katie. (@katelyndhall_) July 9, 2017

That was beyond intense. My stomach feels sick FOR the cops and the baby #LivePD — Absinthe (@Absinthglass) July 9, 2017

My heart was in my throat watching that with @MastrianniChris and not. Ring there to help, proud of how him and kevin handled it wow #livepd — Danny Ray Brown Jr (@thundacat830) July 9, 2017

#LivePD POS of the year award goes to.... pic.twitter.com/Wg30wLOrQi — Flea Flicker (@RockyMountDen7) July 9, 2017

Bananas doesn't even begin to explain what just occurred on #livePD some people will do anything to get away pic.twitter.com/mVdT27nryv — Pat F (@pfal516) July 9, 2017

That police chase on #LivePD just now on @AETV was crazy! Dude gets in a high speed chase and fights back with police while holding child — Vinnie Clifford (@VinnieClifford) July 9, 2017

Officer Mastoriani deserves a commendation for his bravery. That could have gone down a whole lot worse. HERO! #LIVEPD — Lisa Awn (@AwnLisa) July 9, 2017

THAT was the craziest thing I've seen on #LivePD !







Dude in high speed chase, rolls his car, gets out and runs with HIS BABY in his arms! — Ryan W (@RomeoWhiskyMike) July 9, 2017

#livepd I'm a full grown man and I'm in tears....lets pray for our police and our country. pic.twitter.com/Xp8DtCB4cI — VikingTwin (@mntwindan) July 9, 2017

That was the most insane thing I've ever seen on #LivePD. Kudos to @MastrianniChris - incredible work. Praise God that little girl was ok — Derek Phillips (@DerekPhillips89) July 9, 2017

#LivePD Chris is a rockstar!! — andrew mulye (@krusty134) July 9, 2017

He's pleading like he actually cares about the child now when HE WAS THE ONE PUTTING HER IN DANGER IN THE FIRST PLACE! #LivePD — Denise Stewart (@DeniseKS) July 9, 2017

Smh this guy's tryna run from the cops and his baby's in his arm ‍♂️ #LivePD — Rawlings O. (@roguna7000) July 9, 2017