Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff's Department explains how the agency selects which deputies are followed on-camera on A&E's documentary series "Live PD." Teddy Kulmala
Crime & Courts

July 09, 2017 6:12 PM

Reaction to wild ‘Live PD’ chase, fight involving suspect holding 2-year-old daughter

Posted by Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Television viewers got a first-hand look of a harrowing incident in Richland County on Saturday night, when a man led Richland County deputies on a high-speed chase before crashing his car and fighting with a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy while holding his 2-year-old daughter.

The sensational series of events was all captured on film for “Live PD,” a documentary series on A&E network that follows law enforcement agencies around the country with cameras and airs live on Friday and Saturday nights.

Social media was full of reaction to the actions of suspect Bryan Allan Martin, 22, and the response of Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy Chris Mastrianni, who pursued and subdued Martin, without injury to either or the 2-year-old girl.

gmelendez@thestate.com

