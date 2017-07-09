Reaction to wild ‘Live PD’ chase, fight involving suspect holding 2-year-old daughter

Television viewers got a first-hand look of a harrowing incident in Richland County on Saturday night, when a man led Richland County deputies on a high-speed chase before crashing his car and fighting with a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy while holding his 2-year-old daughter.
The sensational series of events was all captured on film for “Live PD,” a documentary series on A&E network that follows law enforcement agencies around the country with cameras and airs live on Friday and Saturday nights.
Social media was full of reaction to the actions of suspect Bryan Allan Martin, 22, and the response of Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy Chris Mastrianni, who pursued and subdued Martin, without injury to either or the 2-year-old girl.
Thank you to everyone that has reached out to me with so much love and support about last night. It was a long night and everyone is safe.— Chris Mastrianni (@MastrianniChris) July 9, 2017
Feel free to share. Cannot thank this brave, good-hearted man enough. @MastrianniChris @OfficialLivePD #LivePD pic.twitter.com/E5gpBYnaSj— Veronica (@MobeslyCC) July 9, 2017
The way this sweet baby laid her head on @chrismastrianni ...melts my heart. #herocop #LivePD pic.twitter.com/uveBjxTKp3— LizAnn (@EannT) July 9, 2017
I've done a lot of live television but tonights #livepd was definitely one of the most emotionally draining. Ever. https://t.co/MqWT0kqGpQ— Dan Abrams (@danabrams) July 9, 2017
