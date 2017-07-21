Crime & Courts

July 21, 2017 9:41 AM

1 dead in I-20 crash that involved stopped vehicle in the fast lane

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C.

One man is dead and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 20 that involved a vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the fast lane in the early morning hours of Friday.

Bruce Clark, 36, has been charged with felony DUI with death, and felony DUI with injury for his role in the crash, said Lance Corporal David Jones, of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Clark, of North Carolina, had stopped his 1997 Nissan truck with its lights off in the fast lane of eastbound I-20 near mile marker 87, when Camden resident Jeff Roberts crashed his 1993 Honda Accord into the back of Clark’s truck, Jones said. 

A passenger in the bed of the truck, whose name has not been released by authorities, was killed in the crash that took place around 3 a.m. 

Roberts then skidded across the highway and onto the path of Remy Itoua, from Raleigh, N.C., who was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Roberts was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Clark was also taken to the hospital. 

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Family describes 'mass chaos' after car crashes into SC funeral service

Family describes 'mass chaos' after car crashes into SC funeral service 1:32

Family describes 'mass chaos' after car crashes into SC funeral service
Richland Deputy made famous on TV Show 'Live PD' tells how he saved child 1:37

Richland Deputy made famous on TV Show 'Live PD' tells how he saved child
What you don't know about famous Richland County Deputy from 'Live PD' 1:07

What you don't know about famous Richland County Deputy from 'Live PD'

View More Video