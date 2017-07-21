1 dead in I-20 crash that involved stopped vehicle in the fast lane

One man is dead and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 20 that involved a vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the fast lane in the early morning hours of Friday.
Bruce Clark, 36, has been charged with felony DUI with death, and felony DUI with injury for his role in the crash, said Lance Corporal David Jones, of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Clark, of North Carolina, had stopped his 1997 Nissan truck with its lights off in the fast lane of eastbound I-20 near mile marker 87, when Camden resident Jeff Roberts crashed his 1993 Honda Accord into the back of Clark’s truck, Jones said.
A passenger in the bed of the truck, whose name has not been released by authorities, was killed in the crash that took place around 3 a.m.
Roberts then skidded across the highway and onto the path of Remy Itoua, from Raleigh, N.C., who was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Roberts was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Clark was also taken to the hospital.
