Dwayne Tallent, 47. Courtesy of the Greenville County Detetention Center.
July 21, 2017 10:37 AM

Man who taught children how to make crack convicted of sexually assaulting girl

Posted by Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C.

A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl is accused of teaching his children how to make crack cocaine.

Dwayne C. Tallent, 47, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, lewd act on a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, WSPA reported.

Prosecutors said Tallent, of Pelzer, molested a girl for 10 years through 2001, starting when she was 5 years old, according to WSPA’s report.

The prosecutor also said that Tallent gave his minor children marijuana, openly used cocaine and methamphetamines around his children and taught his sons how to make crack cocaine in their home, The Greenville News reported.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

