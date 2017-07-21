Calls may help SCHP investigation of Craig Antoine Anderson’s death, report says

Crime & Courts

Clues into how a 40-year-old Columbia man ended up dead in a ditch on I-77 near the Farrow Road exit earlier this month may be coming into the South Carolina Highway Patrol in phone calls.

When a body was discovered Wednesday by surveyors, the investigating agency pleaded for the public’s help in solving the mystery surrounding the death of a man Richland County coroner Gary Watts identified on Thursday as Craig Antoine Anderson of May Oak Circle in Columbia.

Now, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is following up on possible leads that were phoned in around the time Anderson’s family said he went missing, local media reported.

On July 6th, the SCHP got a call from a “concerned citizen around 8:21 p.m... about a person in dark clothing who appeared to intoxicated walking along Farrow Road near I-77,” WLTX reported.

About an hour later the driver of a 2006 Mercedes-Benz called saying they hit debris or a deer in the northbound lane of I-77 near Farrow Road. Troopers took a report and checked the area but said they didn’t find anything.

Anderson’s body was found by a construction crew doing survey work on northbound I-77 near the Farrow Road exit.

An autopsy determined that Anderson died of blunt force trauma around July 6 or 7th.

Anderson’s death remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. If you have information that can assist the investigation, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

