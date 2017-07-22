Dye-pack explodes in suspects’ car after armed robbery of 5 Points bank

COLUMBIA, SC Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery at TD Bank in Five Points.
Surveillance photos of the two suspects and their car were released Saturday afternoon.
One photo of the suspects fleeing in their blue sedan clearly shows a cloud of red dye billowing from the vehicles windows.
“... this is a picture of the same vehicle after the activation of the dye pack from the stolen money.” the CPD tweeted as the photos were released.
The Columbia Police Department said in a tweet around noon that officers were on the scene at the bank on Blossom Street.
CPD is on scene; investigating an armed robbery incident at the "TD Bank" on the 1900 block of Blossom street. More updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/ckl77YEZ7c— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017
