Crime & Courts

July 22, 2017 1:04 PM

Dye-pack explodes in suspects’ car after armed robbery of 5 Points bank

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery at TD Bank in Five Points.

Surveillance photos of the two suspects and their car were released Saturday afternoon.

fivepoints bank robbery suspect3
Armed robbery suspects caught on surveillance camera at TD Bank in Five Points on Saturday, July 22, 2017
Photo provided by the Columbia Police Department

One photo of the suspects fleeing in their blue sedan clearly shows a cloud of red dye billowing from the vehicles windows.

“... this is a picture of the same vehicle after the activation of the dye pack from the stolen money.” the CPD tweeted as the photos were released.

td bank rob
Armed robbery suspects caught on surveillance camera at TD Bank in Five Points on Saturday, July 22, 2017
Columbia Police Department Via Twitter

The Columbia Police Department said in a tweet around noon that officers were on the scene at the bank on Blossom Street.

fivepoints bank robbery suspect2
Robbery suspects caught on surveillance camera at Five Points bank.
Columbia Police Department Photo provided by the Columbia Police Department

  Comments  

