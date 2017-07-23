Victim in fatal Lexington shooting shot ‘several’ times, police say

A man found dead in the front yard of a Lexington home Sunday had been shot several times, police said.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Cherokee Pond Court in the Cherokee Village neighborhood, according to Cpl. Cameron Mortenson of the Lexington Police Department. The male victim was found lying in the front yard of a home and had been shot several times.
The victim was taken to Lexington Medical Center, where he later died, Mortenson said. His identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
There was no word on arrests late Sunday morning.
The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting Lexington police with the investigation, Mortenson said.
