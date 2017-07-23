Teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Richland County

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a teen to the hospital on Saturday.
A 15-year-old male was shot in the upper body outside of a residence on the 100 block of Stanford Street, near the intersection with Fairfield Road and not far from I-20, according to public information liaison Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, who said deputies responded to the shooting around 4:40 p.m.
The teen was taken to an area hospital and was reported in stable condition, according to Jackamonis.
Deputies discovered the teen was shot in a drive-by shooting, said Jackamonis, adding a vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting is a white Ford Explorer with a tan and gray bottom.
The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3013, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
