Former U.S. Attorney Daniel joins Nelson Mullins law firm

Bart Daniel, a former U.S. Attorney and one of the state’s best-known criminal defense attorneys, has joined Columbia’s Nelson Mullins law firm to help lead the firm’s white collar criminal defense and government investigations team.
Daniel, 62, a Citadel graduate, has tried numerous white collar, healthcare, environmental, securities, and general litigation matters around the state. He currently represents a witness in special prosecutor David Pascoe’s investigation of State House public corruption.
Nominated by President George H.W. Bush, Daniel served as South Carolina’s chief federal prosecutor from 1989 to 1992. During his tenure, he led Operation Lost Trust, an FBI investigation that eventually convicted 17 members of the S.C. General Assembly, seven lobbyists, and three others for bribery, extortion, or drug use.
Daniel will continue living in Charleston but will have offices in Charleston and Columbia. Nelson Mullins, with 550 lawyers firmwide, is one of the state’s largest law firms.
