Columbia police say 2 people were shot on Truax Lane in northeast Columbia just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Columbia police say 2 people were shot on Truax Lane in northeast Columbia just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Columbia Police Department/Twitter
Columbia police say 2 people were shot on Truax Lane in northeast Columbia just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Columbia Police Department/Twitter

Crime & Courts

Child, adult seriously injured in Columbia shooting

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 11:50 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Two people, including a child, were seriously injured after being shot in northeast Columbia on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on the 2400 block of Truax Lane, according to the Columbia Police Department. That’s just off Two Notch Road near Pinehurst Road.

Officials say a man and a male child were shot and have serious injuries. It was not immediately clear if they were inside a home or outside, and the ages were not available.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

There was no word on arrests. Police say the shooting appears to be isolated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank
10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks? 1:48

10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks?
Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs 3:36

Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs

View More Video