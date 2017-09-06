Child, adult seriously injured in Columbia shooting

Two people, including a child, were seriously injured after being shot in northeast Columbia on Wednesday.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on the 2400 block of Truax Lane, according to the Columbia Police Department. That’s just off Two Notch Road near Pinehurst Road.
Officials say a man and a male child were shot and have serious injuries. It was not immediately clear if they were inside a home or outside, and the ages were not available.
The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
There was no word on arrests. Police say the shooting appears to be isolated.
