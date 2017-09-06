Marquez Johnson
Marquez Johnson Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Marquez Johnson Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Crime & Courts

Second arrest made in fatal double-shooting of husband, wife in northeast Richland

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 1:54 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County deputies have arrested and charged a second man in the fatal double-shooting of a husband and wife in northeast Richland in July.

Marquez Johnson, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a release Wednesday.

Johnson is the second person charged in the deaths of 40-year-old Aaron Collins and his wife, 46-year-old Sydni Collins, who were gunned down in the 7700 block of Parklane Road and Claudia Drive around 9:45 pm. on July 27.

Ricardo Laroy Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner, was arrested last month by Berkeley County deputies and charged in the killings.

All three victims were riding motorcycles and were stopped at an intersection when the shots rang out, officials have said.

Check back for updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank
10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks? 1:48

10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks?
Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs 3:36

Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs

View More Video