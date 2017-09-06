Child, adult die after Wednesday shooting in Columbia

A child and adult who were shot in northeast Columbia Wednesday morning have died.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on the 2400 block of Truax Lane, according to the Columbia Police Department. That’s just off Two Notch Road near Pinehurst Road.
The police department said just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that both victims had died. Their identities will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Autopsies are expected Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if the victims were inside a home or outside, and the ages were not available.
The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
