16-year-old fatally stabbed during home invasion

A home owner fatally stabbed a 16-year-old after two people kicked in the door of his home on Friday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.
Melvin Strong, 19, was charged with burglary and malicious injury to real property after the noontime home invasion on the 8100 block of Bayfield Road in Richland County, Lott said. Bayfield Road is near I-277 and Parklane Road.
The victim told investigators that two people he did not know started banging on his door. He refused to open the door, armed himself with a knife and called 911. When the two kicked his door in, he stabbed the 16-year-old in the upper body.
The 16-year-old was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where he was declared dead, Lott said.
Strong, who is accused of being the other invader, was arrested at the scene without incident. He was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Friday evening.
