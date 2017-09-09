William Young
William Young Photo provided by the Columbia Police Department
Crime & Courts

Cat burglar stole jewelry from Lake Katherine-area homes

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 09, 2017 11:10 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Local law enforcement authorities believe they have cracked the case of a series of burglaries of Lake Katherine-area homes, Columbia Police said in a news release Saturday night.

William Curtis Young, 40, was charged with seven counts of burglary, five counts of receiving stolen goods and grand larceny. Richland County authorities believe he is responsible for break-ins in the county as well.

While a majority of the estimated $49,000 in stolen items have been recovered, they were tracked to local jewelry store where Young allegedly sold them, police said.

Young is accused of break-ins from mid-August to early September of homes on Kathwood Drive, Woodlake Drive, Quail Lane and Chimney Hill Road where jewelry and silverware was stolen, police said.

He was taken into custody Friday after being spotted in the area and leading officers on a brief foot chase, police said.

He was being held Saturday night at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

