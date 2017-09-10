1 injured in drive-by shooting off Shop Road

Deputies need information in a Saturday night shooting off Shop Road that left a man injured.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aster Street, which is just off Shop Road not far from Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, a sheriff’s department spokesman.
The male victim was outside of the home when a vehicle drove past, Wilson said. Someone rolled down a window and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim once in the lower body. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries.
There was no description of the suspect or vehicle Sunday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
