Crime & Courts

1 injured in drive-by shooting off Shop Road

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 10, 2017 10:14 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Deputies need information in a Saturday night shooting off Shop Road that left a man injured.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aster Street, which is just off Shop Road not far from Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, a sheriff’s department spokesman.

The male victim was outside of the home when a vehicle drove past, Wilson said. Someone rolled down a window and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim once in the lower body. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no description of the suspect or vehicle Sunday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank
10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks? 1:48

10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks?
Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs 3:36

Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs

View More Video