Columbnia Fire Department
Columbnia Fire Department

Crime & Courts

Fatal traffic collision confirmed in Richland County as Irma impacts Midlands

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 4:20 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A fatal incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. on I-77, near Exit 6A. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed there was a fatality at 4 p.m. as he was on his way to the scene. Watts couldn’t confirm any other information or if there was more than one fatality caused by the collision.

It was a two-vehicle collision, according to Capt. Brick Lewis of the Columbia Fire Department. The incident, near Shop Road, left one of the vehicles upside down with one person entrapped.

Lewis didn’t confirm the fatality, but said serious injuries were reported to one occupant. Lewis wasn’t aware of any other injuries caused by the incident, but said CFD will remain on the scene to assist with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two left southbound lanes of I-77 are closed at the site of the incident.

This is on ongoing story, check back for updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 1:18

The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank
10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks? 1:48

10 years and still no answers. Who killed Le-Kavis Henicks?
Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs 3:36

Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs

View More Video