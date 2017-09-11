Fatal traffic collision confirmed in Richland County as Irma impacts Midlands

A fatal incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. on I-77, near Exit 6A. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed there was a fatality at 4 p.m. as he was on his way to the scene. Watts couldn’t confirm any other information or if there was more than one fatality caused by the collision.
It was a two-vehicle collision, according to Capt. Brick Lewis of the Columbia Fire Department. The incident, near Shop Road, left one of the vehicles upside down with one person entrapped.
Lewis didn’t confirm the fatality, but said serious injuries were reported to one occupant. Lewis wasn’t aware of any other injuries caused by the incident, but said CFD will remain on the scene to assist with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Two left southbound lanes of I-77 are closed at the site of the incident.
