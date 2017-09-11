Suspect wanted after officer-involved shooting in Lexington County

A Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputy was involved in a shooting Monday night.
The officer-involved shooting in Leesville was reported prior to 6 p.m. by the LCSD, which said a suspicious person pulled handgun on Lexington County deputy.
A deputy was reportedly flagged down by a citizen about a suspicious person, and the deputy made contact with the suspect in the 2100 block of Devil’s Backbone Road, not far from Cedar Grove Lutheran Church.
“At approximately 4:20 (p.m.), the deputy located the subject along the road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
After a brief encounter, the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputy, who then fired his service weapon, according to Koon, adding the deputy was not struck by gunfire.
The suspect fled into woods, and the LCSD was in pursuit with a K-9 unit before concluding the search Monday night, according to the LCSD, adding extra patrols are scheduled for the area overnight.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10, or 5-11, black male with a medium build wearing dark clothing, according to Koon. It is unknown if the subject was struck by the deputy’s shots.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, said Koon, urging anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.
SLED was called in to assist in the investigation, as is the standard policy for officer-involved shootings by other agencies.
