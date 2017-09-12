Two Sumter maintenance workers were shot in an attempted frame-up, police said

SUMTER, SC Police say two well-liked hard working maintenance workers at a Sumter apartment complex were shot and critically injured during their workday on Friday in an effort by the shooter to frame someone else.
The alleged shooter, Andrew Jeremiah Tiller, 18, was charged on Monday with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of weapon during a violent crime. Tiller was a member of the Sumter High School basketball team, The Sumter Item reported. He signed in May to attend and play for Allen University in Columbia.
Tiller allegedly admitted shooting the two maintenance workers in an attempt to frame another person who had done him wrong, the police said.
Philip Barwick, 56 and Nelson Torres, 51, both of Sumter County, were shot around 11 a.m. Friday at the Hartmony Court Apartments as they stood outside reviewing their work orders.
A dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up and a masked man got out, demanded money from the two men and opened fire. Investigators later found the vehicle involved in the attack and linked it to Tiller, police said.
Both Barwick and Torres sustained life-altering injuries, the police said.
Barwick was released from the hospital over the weekend after doctors determined the bullet was so close to his spine it could not be removed. Torres is still hospitalized but is likely to be released with a bullet fragment that cannot be removed near his heart.
Tiller was released on a $37,500 surety bond with an ankle monitor.
