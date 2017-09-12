Crime & Courts

Columbia 18-year-old faces child exploitation charges

An 18-year-old Columbia man was charged in Lexington and Richland counties with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Jaylen Deshawn Myers will be prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office, Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a press release on Tuesday.

A tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to Myers who, authorities charged was in possession of and distributed “multiple files of child pornography,” Wilson said.

Myers was charged with 5 counts of exploitation of a minor 3rd degree in Lexington County and with 5 counts of exploitation of a minor 2nd degree by Richland County.

