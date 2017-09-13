Kyle Obara
Crime & Courts

Red Bank man charged with attempted murder after shooting at two guests, sheriff said

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 13, 2017 4:37 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A Red Bank man proved a less than welcoming host after he allegedly shot at two men he had invited to his home, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

Kyle Obara, 35, was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Events leading to the early Sunday morning shooting on Sept. 10, began Saturday night when Obara met the two men at a store near his Weaver Drive home and invited them over, witnesses told deputies.

At some point an argument broke out between the three men and the two victims fled Obara’s house off Platt Springs Road in Red Bank. As they were fleeing, Obara allegedly pulled a handgun and shot at but missed hitting either man.

Obara was taken into custody lon Sunday when a county SWAT team forced their way into his house where he holed up for four hours without responding to a sheriff department negotiator who tried to make contact.

Obara was charged with two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release.

He was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

