Surveillance photo of suspected armed robber of Circle K on Augusta Road in West Columbia, September 12, 2017 Photo provided by the West Columbia Police Department

Crime & Courts

Robber makes off with $100 in West Columbia Circle K stick-up

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 13, 2017 10:20 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, SC

A man armed with a black handgun robbed the Circle K convenience store at 2308 Augusta Road in West Columbia Tuesday night, September 12.

The police released surveillance photos of the gunman in hopes that the public can help identify him.

The robber threatened the clerk at 11 p.m. with the handgun and fled with about $100 in cash, the West Columbia Police said the news release.

The suspect was wearing a black Gamecock hat, white t-shirt, black shirt over shoulders, black pants with an Air Jordan logo on the left thigh, and white and red Nike sneakers.

If you can identify the armed robber, you are asked to call the West Columbia Police at 803-794-0721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

