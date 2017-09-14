Richland County deputies Kevin Lawrence, left, and Chris Mastrianni will serve as grand marshals along with Sheriff Leon Lott for this year’s Irmo Okra Strut Festival parade on Sept. 30.
Crime & Courts

‘Live PD’ stars to serve as grand marshals in Irmo Okra Strut parade

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 11:29 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The 44th annual Okra Strut Festival will roll into town with celebrity police escorts this year.

Richland County deputies Chris Mastrianni and Kevin Lawrence, along with Sheriff Leon Lott, will serve as grand marshals for the parade down Lake Murray Boulevard. The end-of-summer festival kicks off Sept. 29, and the parade is Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.

Mastrianni and Lawrence, along with other Richland deputies, have achieved nationwide stardom with the A&E documentary series “Live PD,” which follows several law enforcement agencies around the country with live cameras during Friday and Saturday night patrols. The show recently wrapped up its inaugural season.

The Okra Strut, which marks its 44th year this month, is a free event that includes rides, amusements, lives bands, food and drink and an okra-eating contest.

