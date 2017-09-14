Lexington County deputies find $4K and an ounce of pot after high speed chase

A Lexington County man was arrested allegedly carrying drugs and cash after he fled from a traffic stop and led deputies on a high speed chase early Thursday.
Terrance Kelvon Johnson, 19, was charged with failing to stop for a blue light, giving false information and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Johnson was spotted driving without headlights or taillights and pulled over by a Lexington County deputy at Platt Springs Road and South Lake Drive, Koon said.
He allegedly gave the deputy a false name and then fled in his car reaching speeds of 100 mph with deputies in pursuit, Koon said. Johnson stopped the car and fled on foot with a passenger about 20 miles later. They were caught near the Lexington Hills Parkway and Brevard Parkway, Koon said.
Johnson was carrying just over an ounce of pot and more than $4,000 in cash, Koon said. After Johnson said the marijuana belonged to him, his passenger was released and not charged.
Johnson was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.
Comments