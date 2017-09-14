Patrick David Esparza
Teen charged after dead and injured dogs found at West Columbia home

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

September 14, 2017 8:49 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A 17-year-old West Columbia man has been charged with ill-treatment of animals after deputies stumbled upon a stabbing scene at his Dubbs Avenue home late Wednesday.

Deputies, responding for a welfare check at Patrick Esparza’s home off Leaphart Road, found the back door open when they arrived, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release Thursday night.

“Once inside, the deputies found a small dog that had died from apparent stab wounds and a larger dog suffering from multiple injuries,” Koon said.

Esparza was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday night.

