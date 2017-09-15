Photo provided.
Photo provided. Lexington Police Department
Racing to school or work through Lexington? It may cost you

By Cynthia Roldán

September 15, 2017 11:01 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

If you drive through the Town of Lexington in a rush during your daily commute, you may want to slow on Monday.

The Lexington Police Department announced through a news release on Friday that it will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints and will saturate with officers parts of the town on Monday. Police Chief Terrance Green said it’s part of the agency’s effort to lower the number of crashes that happen daily.

The release did not identify specific locations where the officers will be focusing on. But it did mention Lexington School Zones and major roads like Sunset Boulevard.

Officers will be looking for speed in school zones, seat belt compliance, improper use of the median, disregarding traffic devices, following too closely, texting while driving, speeding and aggressive driving, according to the release.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

